The world is watching and waiting as more than 127,000 Russian troops mass at the Ukrainian border.
U.S. officials have warned an invasion could be imminent.
In the meantime, the U.S. has been sending weapons to Ukraine and getting some Americans out of the country. The State Department is reducing staff levels at the U.S. embassy there.
"Certain wires have been tripped because all embassies abroad have a plan that lays out precisely what has to happen before these evacuations occur. Now, the assessment has come in that more things have happened, we're not exactly sure what those are yet, that have caused the state department to say, yeah, families need to get out," said Steve Hall, Former CIA Chief of Russia Operations.
Senior officials say President Biden is also working on a 'global' strategy to increase liquefied natural gas production in the event an invasion leads to shortages in Europe, which relies on Russia for nearly half its supply.
Another officials said Biden also met with top military leaders to talk about options for bolstering U.S. troop levels in the Baltics and Eastern Europe.
"President Biden again affirmed that should Russia further invade Ukraine, the U.S. will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our allies and partners," White House officials commented.
What happens next depends on what Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning.
"It's going to be all part of, I think, a complex sort of analysis that he's probably doing trying to decide do I do this? And, if so, how? And when?" said Hall.