The European Union has vowed to inflict "maximum impact on the Russian economy and political elite."
Sanctions, at this point, are targeting Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors.
Even countries outside the EU, like Japan, have imposed sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, military organizations and individuals.
A number of days ago, President Biden unveiled harsh new measures, saying Putin chose this war.
New sanctions include export blocks on technology, severely limiting Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.
As fighting continues, a Ukrainian delegation has agreed to meet with Russia for talks at the border this morning all while Putin orders his deterrence forces on high alert.
"We are ready for peace talks but we are not ready to surrender," said Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US.
"This is really a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression," said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.
US and European Officials are also discussing sanctioning the Russian central bank.
It's an unprecedented move for an economy of Russia's size.
As far as the invasion is concerned - the Russian advance has slowed down, as military aid continues to pour in to Ukraine.