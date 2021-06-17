In long anticipated rulings, The Supreme Court of the United States announced their final rulings on two highly pressing issues on Thursday.
"The ACA [Affordable Care Act] is here to stay," stated Senate Majority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer.
After a 7 to 2 vote, The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, upholding health care coverage for millions of Americans for a third time.
The dissenting justices said in their opinion that the "penalty is a tax," a reference to the law's individual coverage mandate. But, democrats applauded the decision.
"The Affordable Care Act endures as a pillar of American health and economic security alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security," said Representative Nancy Pelosi.
"In the midst of a global pandemic, the last thing that we need is to have the insurance coverage of millions of Americans struck down," noted Senator Bob Menendez, of New Jersey.
In another major ruling, the high court sided with a Catholic foster care agency, stating that the city of Philadelphia violated the first amendment when it froze the agency's contract, because it refused to work with same-sex couples.
"Every single justice said that religious freedom is not a second class right, it's front and center the bedrock of our constitution and our freedom in America," said VP and Executive Director of the Becket Fund, Montse Alvarado.
Despite the unanimous ruling, not everyone is happy with the result.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote a statement after the decision was made, saying, "The court has emitted a wisp of a decision that leaves religious liberty in a confused and vulnerable state [...] those who count on this court to stand up for the first amendment have every right to be disappointed, as am I."