Senate confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson resumed Tuesday morning.
Monday, during questions Jackson vowed to defend the constitution and remain independent if confirmed. If that happens, Jackson would be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She currently sits on DC's federal appellate court.
For the second day, Jackson shared her thoughts on the law and her experience on the bench.
Day two of confirmation hearings started with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifying about her time as a federal public defender for detainees at Guantanamo Bay following 9-11.
One area Senator Dick Durbin noted that Republicans were critical of Jackson.
"Federal public defenders don't get to pick their clients. They have to represent whoever whoever comes in and it's a service that's what you do as a federal public defender and you are standing up for the constitutional value of representation," said Jackson.
Jackson also took questions about her time on a federal sentencing commission that evaluated whether sentencing guidelines for crack cocaine offenders should be applied retroactively to avoid sentencing disparities.
In addition, she explained her past statements on whether the Constitution is a living document whose meaning evolves over time.
In her 2013 hearing for District Court Judge, Jackson replied she did not think so.
"I do not believe that there is a living Constitution in a sense that it's changing and it's infused with my own policy perspective or the policy perspective of the day," said Jackson. "Instead, the Supreme Court has made clear that when you're interpreting the constitution you're looking at the text at the time of the founding and what the meeting was then as a constraint on my own authority."
The hearings are expected to run through Wednesday.
Jackson is expected to face a slew of tough questions from Republicans who have criticized her record saying she is not as tough when sentencing offenders as she should be.
Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by early April.