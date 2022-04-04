Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nominee.png

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The Senate Judiciary Committee has begun debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court.

Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court.

The committee could deadlock on Monday’s vote, 11-11, meaning Democrats would have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor to “discharge” her nomination from committee.

While it won’t delay the process for long, it would be another blow for Democrats who had hoped to confirm Jackson with bipartisan support.

