Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell is pushing back against the Republican National Committee (RNC).
It comes after the RNC censured Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two Republicans on the committee investigating the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill.
However, the censure document describes some of the events surrounding the election and January 6th as, "legitimate political discourse."
McConnell pushed back very firmly on that description.
"It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next," stated Sen. McConnell.
The RNC has defended its censure saying it was not referring to the violence on January 6th. House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has defended the RNC, as well.