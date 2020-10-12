WASHINGTON, D.C. - The political divide was evident in our nation's capitol as the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett got underway Monday.
The hearing took place in person, with some members of the Judiciary Committee appearing via video. There was no questioning of Barrett. The day consisted of opening remarks from committee members which were split down party lines.
Republican members of the committee spoke about Barrett's record as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Democrats say this is a rushed confirmation and focused mainly on two upcoming dates: The election on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, when the United States Supreme Court will hear a case regarding the Affordable Care Act.
"That is exactly why we are here today, because Donald Trump and Senate Republicans know the American people don't want this so they have to act now. They don't trust the American people, which is so painful," said Sen. Cory Booker, (D)-New Jersey.
"This is simply the tired, worn out argument that is constantly made every time a Republican president nominates a candidate for the bench, for the Supreme Court of the United States," said Sen. Mike Crapo, (R)-Idaho.
Election Day is significant because Democrats believe that if President Trump loses the election an appeal regarding mail-in ballots could reach the high court, and with Barrett sitting on the bench, conservatives would have the majority vote.