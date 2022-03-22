Millions of people across the U.S. are expected to endure stormy weather on Tuesday.
A line of storms stretching from Mexico to Canada is expected to bring rain, snow, or a mix. Those storms have already caused significant damage.
Powerful storms stretching from Texas to Minnesota on Monday aer moving to states farther east on Tuesday.
"That energy shifting off toward the Gulf Coast states with severe weather continuing and a significant risk for large damaging tornadoes as well," said Pedram Javaheri, a CNN Meteorologist.
"There are a number of homes, a number of structures, that have been damaged, and there are some that have been destroyed," said Judge Bill Gravell of Williamson County, TX.
Closer to Dallas, a tornado dstroyed most of a small town called Jacksboro on Monday.
"I've been in this district for thirty years, and this is the most catastrophic damage I've witnessed. So we're just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received," said Brad Burnett, Superintendent of the Jacksboro Independent School District.
Elsewhere in Texas, wildfires are spreading due to the dry weather.
"All I have with my mom was pictures left. I don't have none of that anymore," Terry Alsabrook, who lost their Carbon, TX, home in the wildfire.
Wildfires have burned more than 100,000 acres in the past week in Texas. Just across the border, Oklahoma is recovering from storms and at least one suspected tornado.
Now, severe weather is moving across several states in the southern U.S.
It's bringing rain or snow farther north.