WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump spent most of Tuesday in Alamo, Texas. Before he left the White House he spoke about what took place last Wednesday.
"They've analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everyone to the T thought it was totally appropriate," Trump said.
But, after a failed push to convince Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office, Democrats from both chambers are now pushing for impeachment.
"Donald Trump should not hold office one day longer," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The House is scheduled to vote to impeach President Trump for a second time Wednesday, this time charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Democrats have the majority in the House and the article of impeachment is expected to pass. Many GOP members are defending the president.
"Democrats have been wanting to remove President Trump from office since he won the election in 2016," said Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
But a growing number are agreeing to vote in favor, most notably the third highest ranked Republican in the House, Representative Liz Cheney.
"Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of attack. Everything that followed was his doing," Cheney said in a statement.
The New York Times is reporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is "pleased" Democrats are working to impeach President Trump, though it's unclear how he will vote.