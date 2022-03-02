Amid a war in Europe, President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.
Coming into the speech, President Biden can tout declining Coronavirus cases a 1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, the appointment of a record number of Judicial judges, and the nomination of the first black female to the Supreme Court.
However, he's fighting record inflation, still heavy criticism from the Chaotic pull of Afghanistan, and low approval ratings.
"Together with allies we are providing support to Ukraine and their fight for freedom," said Biden. "Military, economically and humanitarian."
With the backdrop of war in Europe, a rare show of Bipartisan support as both sides of Congress applauded President Biden's show of support to Ukraine.
On the home front, Biden said the country is heading back to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged schools to be open. He also said most could now scrap their masks.
In his speech, Biden said America's economic recovery remains robust, citing record job growth and low unemployment, and he gave a four point plan of lowering Americans cost during this record rise of inflation.
However, the Republican response by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds seized on Biden's low approval ratings to make the case for change ahead of the midterm election.
"The President and Democrats in Congress have spent the last year ignoring the issue facing Americans or making them worse," said Reynolds. "Republican Senator Pat Toomey also issued a statement supporting the Presidents message to Ukraine, but criticizing his economic plans."
Democratic Senator Bob Casey praised the President's efforts to unify western Europe against Russia and his domestic efforts throughout the pandemic.