CDC logo

U.S. health officials say staying home for the upcoming winter holidays is the best way to stay safe and protect others. But for those who ignore that advice, COVID-19 testing before and after trips is an option.

Many Americans didn't follow CDC guidance against traveling over Thanksgiving so the agency announced the testing option during a Wednesday news briefing. They said even if few people became infected while traveling, that could still result in hundreds of thousands of new infections.

The advice includes reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.