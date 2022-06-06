Calls for gun control are growing louder following recent mass shootings across the U.S.
Red flag laws and narrower background check measures could be some of the provisions that end up in a final package, but lawmakers acknowledge not all sides in the talks will get everything they want.
"My staff have been dealing constantly with every member of the House and Senate who is wanting to talk about guns," said President Joe Biden. "It's been a constant interchange."
He's pushing for tougher restrictions, including an assault weapons ban, red flag laws and universal background checks.
Ultimately, the president has been calling out congress to come together.
Some members say they're more confident than ever lawmakers will be able to get something done.
"It's a test of the federal government as to whether we can deliver at a moment of just fierce anxiety among the American public. We're closer than ever before. Let's see if we land it," said Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut.
Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey also say he's optimistic, as he's part of the bipartisan negotiations.
"Something in the space of expanding background checks I think is certainly on the table and I hope will be part of a final package," he said.
Over this past weekend alone, at least 54 people were injured and 11 were killed in seven separate mass shootings across the U.S.
One of them was in Philadelphia. Multiple shooters opened fire Saturday night on South Street, killing three people and injuring at least 11 others, many of whom were innocent bystanders, police say.
"We are devastated, devastated by this incident and we mourn the lives lost and the dozens and dozens of lives affected by this tragedy. Not only in this city, but it is also getting national attention," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
It's not yet clear if negotiators can reach a deal by the end of this week, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pushed for, but lawmakers have remained engaged in bipartisan talks, even through the weekend.