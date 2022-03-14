Monday is National Pi Day, in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant. The irrational number that starts 3.14.

Homework help website "Brainly" surveyed 900 students about pi.

74% said they were confident they know how to write the number for pi. But, only 55% could identify the first five digits: 3.1415.

30% of the students knew that pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. And nearly half of the students knew pi is an irrational number; in other words, there is no end to it.

On a lighter note, 26% of students listed math as their favorite subject, and New Jersey is the top state where kids like math the most.

And, just for fun, Brainly asked students for their favorite pie to eat.

It was a close battle between chocolate and apple.

