A new study by researchers at Oxford University found that playing video games can actually be good for mental health.
Talk about a timely study-it was published as video game sales are booming this year because more people are stuck at home during this pandemic, and a lot of countries have once again imposed limits on public life.
The paper's based on survey responses from more than 3,000 people who played two games-Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The study used data provided by the game makers, Electronic Arts and Nintendo, on how much time participants spent playing. The researchers say they found the actual amount of time spent playing was a small but significant positive factor in people's well-being.
The study says the level of enjoyment that players get from a game could be a more important factor for their well-being than mere playing time.
The results could cast doubt on long-held assumptions that gaming causes aggression or addiction.