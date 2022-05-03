A bombshell leak from the Supreme Court indicates Roe v. Wade could be overturned, ending a woman's federal right to an abortion.
"This is going to ripple through every layer of politics in this society," said Tim Blessing, history professor at Alvernia University.
As news is released, it's important to note that the leaked February draft is exactly that -- a draft.
Blessing says there could've been room through June for those in favor of the overturn to change their opinion, but he doesn't think that will happen now.
"Decisions change as things go, so what this person did, they have pretty much locked in that decision and it probably wont be heavily edited," he said.
The political news site, Politico, released the information Monday.
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft Tuesday.
Demonstrators both in favor of and against the overturn have been taking to the streets.
If Roe v. Wade is thrown out, states alone would regulate abortions.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov. Phil Murphy have already spoken out, saying the outcome will not change access to abortions within Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
"Even though PA and NJ are not going to be impacted, people in PA and NJ are going to feel as if they are," Blessing said. "It is a very gut-level issue.
Blessing says this is a major game-changer for the Democrats in terms of getting people to the polls, but adds that the decision will energize both parties.
"Now you are going to go to the extremes. The Dems will push for 9 months of abortion, and of course Republicans will clamp down very hard," he said.
Blessing says it would be conceivable that Justice Brett Kavanaugh would've joined Chief Justice Roberts on some kind of compromise before June to turn in the other direction, but he believes that's gone now the draft has been leaked. He also says pressure to pack the court is going to grow.
A decision on the overturn could happen in late June.