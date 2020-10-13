The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to continue Tuesday in Washington, as questioning begins.
On day one, Republicans backed Barrett while pushing for a confirmation before November's election, while Democrats shared their concerns on her stances while hoping to wait it out to leave the decision up to the American people.
"I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written. And I believe I can serve my country by playing that role," Barrett said Monday.
Monday marked the start of the confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"If confirmed, it would be the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the Chief Justice and seven Associate Justices," Barrett said.
The country had the chance to hear from Barrett Monday, but most of the day was spent listening to senators state their case, splitting things down party lines.
"Unless something really dramatic happens, all Republicans will vote yes, and all Democrats will vote no," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).
Democrats are concerned over Barrett's stance on same-sex marriage, Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wrote on social media, "Americans are already voting, yet President Trump and Senate Republicans are trying to rush through a nominee in an attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act and end protections for those with preexisting conditions."
Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said in a statement, "Unfortunately, Senate Democrats (Monday) reiterated their insistence that Supreme Court justices disregard the law and the Constitution and, acting as unelected super legislators, impose the Democrats' preferred policy outcomes."
The hearing resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The 22 senators on the committee, including 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, will each get 30 minutes to ask Barrett questions.
A vote is expected Oct. 22.