Even after a decade, the fight over the Affordable Care Act lives on, with the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments Tuesday.
The case was the primary focus of Democrats during the confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett last month.
At the center of the debate is the individual mandate, which requires people to get coverage or face a penalty. In 2012, Chief Justice John Roberts provided the crucial vote to uphold that mandate on the grounds that the penalty is a tax, and taxes fall under the authority of Congress.
"They found it to be a taxing authority, which is within Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, that Congress has the authority to tax," said former US Attorney Seth Weber.
However, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 lowered the penalty to 0, effectively removing the tax, which is why the Trump administration and several states are trying again to get the mandate struck down. But they go further, saying without the mandate, the entire law should be removed.
"The argument is known in the law as severability, which means literally can you sever or take out the individual mandate and will the rest of the law still make sense," Weber said.
If that were to happen, more than 20 million people would be at risk of losing their coverage.
Lehigh University economics professor Chad Meyerhoefer says communities of color would be hit the hardest. The ACA covers 90% of the cost for Medicaid in most states, and it would also raise costs for those with pre-existing conditions, like pregnancy.
"If the law is repealed and those protections are removed, then those individuals could easily be priced out of the market for health insurance," Meyerhoefer said.
Which could have devastating consequences for an economy in the middle of a recession.
"It limits their ability to spend money on other goods. It can limit the ability to seek medical care, which would allow them to continue working," Weber said.
In Tuesday's hearing, Justices Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett herself seemed reluctant to strike down the entire law.
"It's only one line and Congress clearly wants people to have healthcare coverage if they want it," Weber said.