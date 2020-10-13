WASHINGTON - It was a much different day in the Senate Judiciary Chambers on Tuesday.
Nominee Amy Coney Barrett told members while she may have clerked for former Justice Antonin Scalia and he was a mentor, she has her own views.
"If I am confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett," she said.
Justice Scalia also had strong views on Roe V. Wade, another topic Barrett had to address.
"Do you agree with Justice Scalia that Roe was wrongly decided?" asked Senator Dianne Feinstein, (D)-California.
"If I express a view on a precedent one way or another whether, I say I love it or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case," Barrett said.
Barrett was not tipping her hand during the hours of questioning. Republicans even asked if she made any deals concerning rulings, to which she replied if that was even a request, it would have been a short conversation.
"Just as I didn't make any pre-commitments and was not asked to make any commitments on the executive branch side, I can't make any pre-commitments to this body either. It would be inconsistent with judicial independence," Barrett said.
The Affordable Care Act was a hot topic considering the upcoming Nov. 10 Supreme Court hearing on it. Barrett also answered questions about same sex marriage, gun control and the 2020 election, and struck a similar note on each.
"I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide the election for the American people," Barrett said.
Questioning will continue and a vote to approve her nomination could take place as soon as Thursday.