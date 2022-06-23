WASHINGTON - It's being called a victory for gun rights activists everywhere. The NRA called the Supreme Court's ruling a "win for constitutional freedom."
"The right of self-defense is the core of the Second Amendment right and that's what this case in New York is about," said Sen. Josh Hawley.
In a decision announced Thursday, the court ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. In a large part of the country gun owners have little difficulty legally carrying their weapons in public. But that had been harder to do in New York and a few other states with similar laws.
In a 6-3 ruling, New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home were struck down, the highest court in the land saying that it violated a citizen's right to bear arms.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris disagree with the decision.
"We, the President, myself, many of us are deeply concerned and troubled by this Supreme Court's ruling today," Harris said.
Closer to home, New Jersey is one of six other states that have similar laws on the books.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement: "A right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court has just said that states can no longer decide for ourselves how best to limit the proliferation of firearms in the public sphere. Let there be no mistake – this dangerous decision will make America a less safe country."
The decision by the Supreme Court comes right as the U.S. Senate is about to pass the most significant gun safety legislation in decades. What Thursday's ruling means for that bill remains to be seen.