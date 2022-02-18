The U.S. been stuck in an interesting spot regarding the rising tensions at the Ukrainian border.
New updates are happening constantly, both on the grounds at the Russia-Ukraine border and within our own government, though it's still at a standpoint where nothing has been rolled into action yet.
Early Friday morning, Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused by the Kiev government forces of shelling a village with artillery.
At the same time, Russian media is reporting that tank units are returning to their bases.
President Biden isn't buying it, and believes an attack could happen within the next few days. He says Russia has added an additional 7,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.
In a United Nations meeting on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Russian plans to manufacture a justification to invade Ukraine.
"The basic principles that sustain peace and security, principles that were enshrined in the wake of two World Wars and a Cold War are under threat," said the U.S. Secretary of State. "I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one."
On Friday morning, President Biden has plans to speak with other western leaders about the crisis.
The White House will host a call with top officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
They'll plan to discuss the Kremlin's military buildup.
Vice President Kamala Harris is also set to meet with the NATO Secretary General and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelnsky while in Munich for a major security conference.