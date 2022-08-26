We're learning more about what prompted the FBI's search of former President Trump's estate in Florida earlier this month.

The Department of Justice unsealed the heavily redacted affidavit it used to justify that search, saying it was part of a criminal investigation of classified documents being kept at Mar-a-Lago.

The 38-page legal document leaves out a lot citing the physical dangers posed if identities or action of the investigators and the sources are released.

The 184 classified documents that were turned over earlier this year had information the affidavit stated could result in exceptionally grave damage to national security if they fell into the wrong hands.

Much of the 38-page legal document is blacked out redacted by the Justice Department for sensitive information.

But it does "cite evidence of obstruction will be found."

And it says a significant number of civilian witnesses with knowledge of Mr. Trump's post-presidential actions are sources for government information.

The affidavit states a total of 184 documents the former president's office turned over to the National Archives in January had classification markings, with 25 marked top secret, and mixed in with newspaper clippings and magazines and not properly marked. Some contained Trump's handwritten notes.

Their disclosure, the affidavit states, could compromise "human sources."

Which former CIA Chief of Russia operation Steve Hall says could be catastrophic for undercover agents, if caught.

“In the case of human sources, they usually get in prison, or if it's in a place like Russia or an authoritarian country like Russia, they could be executed.” Hall said.

The affidavit's release comes 18 days after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago property with a court-authorized search warrant, citing possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

Also stating Mr. Trump removed the material in and around Joe Biden's January 20th inauguration in 2021.

It states material had been stored in a variety of places, including the residential suite, and Trump's office none of the locations were secured, even after the FBI had requested multiple times to do so.

Also stating the classified material be kept in a secure government-approved areas

Donald Trump did weigh in. Posting on his Truth Social page, the redacted document is a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, and We gave them much.

But Trump hasn't specifically said why he had the classified documents.

“Sends chills up and down my spine when I hear HCS info is in someone's basement and not secured as it should.” Hall added.

The affidavit also states on June 8th. Trump's lawyers acknowledged a letter sent by DOJ that sensitive documents still hadn't been returned.

Fines and a jail sentence of 3-20 years for each offense are possible with a conviction.