The United Nations Council is set to meet Monday morning to talk about the situation at the Ukrainian border.
In terms of U.S. involvement, they're looking for the council to consider what could potentially be at stake.
Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine still loom, as thousands of Russian troops wait at the border for further instruction as the world still doesn't know what Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to do.
"You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them," stated U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
It's been a bag of mixed messages so far. Some say Russia doesn't have any intentions on attacking, while others warn Putin is waging an attack on democracy, not just Ukraine.
Some Russian experts seem to think it's all just for show.
"The goal is to attract the attention of the West to Russian concerns about the security system in Europe and Putin stated it quite bluntly, that the West doesn't want to listen to us, so we need to do something dramatic to get the Western attention," stated Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council.
In the meantime, U.S. senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions.
"I believe that we will get there. We have been working in good faith. We've been accommodating different views and we are committed, jointly, in a bipartisan way to defend Ukraine and to send Putin the message: it'll be bloody and consequential," said Senator Bob Menendez.
The US ambassador to the UN says they're prepared to address concerns at the diplomatic table. Tensions between the two countries goes back nearly a decade.
Most recently, Russia sees threats to its own security due to growing support for Ukraine from NATO regarding weaponry, training and personnel.
