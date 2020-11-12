With a COVID vaccine making progress, the concert industry is prepping for a potential return of live events in the near future.
Ticketmaster just announced that in order for fans to attend future concerts they may have to prove they're COVID-negative.
Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.
Fans would be required to verify they've been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to the event. Anyone who failed to do so would not be allowed into the venue.
Some music fans say it sounds good in theory, but there are other issues to think about, like how it might give people a false sense of security as there could still be risks involved with a big gathering.
The plan is still being ironed out, but Ticketmaster says fans don't need to worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared.