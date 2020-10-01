Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J.

 Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting their own test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

“Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

The comments came after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time in close proximity to him this week. Hicks is the most senior White House official to test positive so far.

