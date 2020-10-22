It's a showdown in Nashville as both presidential candidates meet for the last debate before Nov. 3.
The pandemic dominated the first half hour of the debate.
"2.2 million people were modeled to die. We closed up this booming economy for the virus that came from China. It's a worldwide pandemic, it's all over the world," Trump said.
"229,000 people dead. If you hear nothing else tonight hear this: anyone who is responsible for not taking control in fact, saying I'm taking no responsibility for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States," Biden said.
And a big difference this time was that each candidate's microphone was muted as the other got their two minutes to answer each question. It was a much more civil debate, with both sides abiding by the rules. However, the two could not be more different when it comes to the pandemic response.
"We're learning to live with it or learning to deal with it, we can't lock ourselves us in a basement like Joe," Trump said.
"He says we're learning to live with it, we're learning to die with it," Biden said.
President Trump argued that we are turning a corner, and a vaccine is coming sooner than expected.
"We have a vaccine that's ready. It's going to be announced in weeks, it's going to be distributed in weeks," Trump said.
Biden believes we need a long-term plan.
"I will end this and I will make sure I have a plan," Biden said.