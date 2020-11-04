Election Day has come and gone, but who won the races is still not clear.
All eyes are on Pennsylvania, as the state continues to count ballots.
Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden addressed supporters in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
In an unprecedented move, Trump claimed he won the election, calling it "a major fraud on our nation."
"We will win this, and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," he said early Wednesday.
Democratic lawmakers, especially those in Pennsylvania, including Governor Tom Wolf, said nobody has won the election yet, and that Pennsylvania will have a fair election and that every vote will be counted.
One of the president's biggest talking points has been the fear of voter fraud and the uncertainty of mail-in ballots.
"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop, we don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden came on stage in Delaware at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, after watching returns with family.
His remarks were short, but he told the crowd he feels good and believes he is on track to win.
He urged patience, as counting continues Wednesday morning, especially in battleground states Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Biden said he feels confident about the Keystone State, where registered Democrats mailed in 1 million more ballots than Republicans.
"But it may take a little longer. As I've said all along, it is not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's the decision of the American people. But I'm optimistic about this outcome," Biden said.
In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can still be counted if they are received through Nov. 6.