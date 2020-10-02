Members of Congress are taking a fresh look at virus testing in the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The president's diagnosis announced overnight shook Washington and the congressional campaigns just a month before the election. It revived fears of an outbreak in the House, which convened Friday for what could be the last time before Nov. 3. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says Democratic leaders are considering requiring testing the next time the House convenes. The House and Senate will reconvene after the election.