Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.

Trump commuted the sentences of five others.

The acts of clemency announced Tuesday night include pardons for former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York and a commutation for former Rep. Steve Stockman of Texas.

Trump also announced a pardon for George Papadopoulos, his 2016 campaign adviser whose conversation unwittingly helped trigger the Russia investigation that shadowed Trump’s presidency for nearly two years.

