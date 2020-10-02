WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 as he boarded Marine One for what was expected to be a stay of a “few days” at a military hospital.
Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter. The White House said the visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.
Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.
The president announced early Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. The results came hours after it was revealed that top White House aide Hope Hicks had contracted COVID-19. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, said they have tested negative after encountering Trump at Tuesday's debate.