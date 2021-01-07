WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tom Graves is from San Diego. He was outside the Capitol Wednesday to do as Trump asked of his base, to fight for him.
Only some took that literally.
"Yeah, I don't agree with any of that at all," Graves said.
Graves says Wednesday's attack on Congress and the Capitol didn't solve anything. What he wanted to see was opposition by Vice President Mike Pence, who was asked by the president to stop the certification of electoral votes. He also wanted a little harsher action.
"I'd like to see all of the people in Congress and the Senate that voted to accept the fraudulent election, I'd like to see them all put in prison," Graves said.
Even after all is said and done and Congress announced Joe Biden as the victor, Graves says he thinks Trump, somehow, still has a chance.
"I think there's still avenues for Trump to be president and still maintain his presidency," Graves said.
He says he'll stay out sporting that red, as long as he's got some green.
"I guess until money wears out and I can't pay for a hotel anymore," Graves said.