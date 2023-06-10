Former President Trump faces 37 felony charges related to handling government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort as well as at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

This represents Trump's most serious legal risk yet, less than three months after he was indicted in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. According to documents unsealed today, the charges include retaining classified information, obstruction of justice and making false statements, among other crimes. These documents consisted of intelligence about the "defense and weapons capabilities" of the United States and our allies

"Our laws that protect national defense information are critical for the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced, violations of those laws put our country at risk," says Special Counsel Jack Smith in a televised statement Friday

Smith also said that the former President is not above the law.

"Applying those laws, collecting facts, that determines the outcome of the investigation, nothing more and nothing less."

Prosecutors say Trump showed classified documents to multiple people who did not have proper security clearance. The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Trump, on his Truth Social app, called his impeachment "A dark day for America." And in a video, he declared himself not guilty, and assured that he would prove it.

The former President is due to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.