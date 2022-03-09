The U.S. House is expected to take action on a bill that provides billions of dollars to help Ukraine. Congressional leaders reached a deal on that legislation early Wednesday morning.
This comes as U.S. officials prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war once again.
Ukrainians are remaining defiant in the face of danger, protecting their country from the Russian invasion,
"It's our land, independent. Nobody can enter our land and if someone is entering, we have to answer," said Marina Avdeeva, a Ukrainian refugee.
At least 474 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the attack started nearly three weeks ago, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.
U.S. officials expect the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin will escalate.
"He's escalating, he's more prepared than ever to consider doing some unreasonable damage and terrible atrocities in Ukraine, plus he's looking for an opportunity to strike out at NATO," said Gen. Wesley Clark, CNN military analyst.
The U.S. is sending two patriot missile batteries to Poland to be used as "defensive deployment" aimed at countering potential threats to the U.S. and it's allies.
"The pressure has raised a little bit and that Putin is feeling it," said Gen. Clark. "He can't get back at the United States for the increasingly-tough sanctions so he's going to use what he has, which is the threat of weapons of mass destruction."
The U.N. says more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, and they're hoping to end the fighting.
"We are not Nazi. We're just on our land with our hands up. Please we want to live, we want to be happy, stop shooting please," said Avdeeva.
President Biden had initially requested $10 billion for the military, humanitarian and economic aid last week for Ukraine.
The backing was so strong from both parties, however, that it increased to $12 billion, settling on $13.6 billion early Wednesday morning.