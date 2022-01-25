WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two U.S. Representatives from our area have departed for Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), departed for a congressional delegation to Brussels, Belgium and Kyiv, Ukraine, according to a press release.
The release lists Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) as being part of the congressional delegation.
The bipartisan delegation also includes Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), David Cicilline (D-RI), Ami Bera (D-CA), Colin Allred (D-TX), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Mark Green (R-TN), August Pfluger (R-TX), Mikie Sherill (D-NJ), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN).
Concerns continue to grow that Russia could make a military move on Ukraine. 127,000 Russian troops are in a holding pattern at the border, waiting on next steps from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
8500 troops have been ordered by the pentagon to remain on high alert for potential deployment to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” if Russia decides to make a military move on Ukraine.
Those U.S. based troops, if deployed, will go to NATO territory in Eastern Europe.
“As a member of both the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, it is my responsibility to conduct oversight on matters of national security,” said Houlahan. “This trip will enable the Congress to strengthen relationships with our allies—I look forward to the valuable insight meeting with senior Ukrainian officials will provide.”
In Brussels, the delegation will meet with representatives from NATO, the EU, and NATO and EU member states to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe and the buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s border and in Belarus, the press release reports.
Houlahan says when in Kyiv, the delegation will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss the security situation and reinforce U.S. support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.