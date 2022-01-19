WASHINGTON, D.C. | The U.S. Senate is still debating two voting rights bills that face almost certain doom when it comes time to vote.
"The Freedom to Vote Act" would establish nationwide ballot access standards. States would be required to offer both early voting and mail-in voting.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would restore portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were weakened by the Supreme Court. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is calling on opposing lawmakers to justify their stance.
"On something as important as voting rights, if Senate Republicans are going to oppose it, they should not be allowed to sit in their office. They've got to come down on the floor and defend their opposition to voting rights, the wellspring of our democracy," stated Sen. Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader.
Republicans say the bills are an attempt to federalize elections. In order to pass the bills without GOP support, all Democrats would need to agree to change the filibuster rules.
But, two Democratic Senators, Manchin and Sinema, are opposed.