The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will meet Monday to begin hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
If the full Senate confirms her, she will be the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court.
When President Biden nominated the first black woman to the Supreme Court last month, Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a nod to another trail blazer.
"Today I proudly stand on Judge Motley's shoulders, sharing not only her birthday, but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice," said Jackson.
She referenced Constance Baker Motley, the first black woman to serve as a federal judge.
Now, Jackson is poised to inspire another generation of black women in law and shape the nation's highest court.
"For too long our government, our courts, haven't looked like America," said President Biden.
Jackson was nominated to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Justice Syephen Breyer, for whom she clerked after graduation from Harvard Law School.
Breyer will retire at the end of the court's current term.
The evenly divided Senate confirmed Jackson to her current seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia just last June, on a 53-44 vote.
Republicans aren't expected to make Jackson's Supreme Court hearing too mess, the court will still have a 6 - 3 conservative majority after Jackson takers her seat.
But, some areas of her legal career could draw scrutiny.
"She's clearly a sharp lawyer with an impressive resume. But when it comes to the Supreme Court, a core qualification is judicial philosophy," said Senator Mitch McConnell.
As Jackson has made the rounds on Capitol Hill, GOP Senators have indicated her time as a public defender will be one of those areas, including work representing detainees at the U.S. Military Prison at Guantanamo Bay.
And, her views on the role of race in the U.S. criminal justice system.
Democrats will emphasize her credentials, and character at a groundbreaking moment.
"I can just tell you that she is a person of quality, integrity, and values. And she has the support across the political spectrum to prove it," said Senator Dick Durbin.
Senate Democratic leaders hope to wrap the process with a final floor vote by April 8th.