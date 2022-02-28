Ukrainian refugees are flooding into neighboring countries among the Russian invasion crisis. Almost 200,000 refugees have crossed to Poland since the start of the Russian invasion.
Polish officials say they're working to make the process even easier on the Ukrainian side of the border, to help speed things along.
Officials say the refugees are being welcomed with open arms.
"So far around 300,000 Ukrainians has come to the EU member states, and I'm really impressed of the strong solidarity that EU citizens are showing towards the Ukrainians that are coming," said Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs.
The scene at Ukraine's border with Romania looked similar as thousands cross there.
EU officials say millions more could eventually escape Ukraine.