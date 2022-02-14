President Biden spoke with his Ukranian counterpart , Volodymyr Zelensky, Sunday promising to respond "swiftly and decisively" if Russia takes action further against Ukraine.
"An invasion could begin, a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now," said Jake Sullivan, a National Security Adviser. "That includes this coming week, before the end of the Olympics."
The talk with Zelensky comes one day after Biden warned Russian President Putin in a phone call, with "severe costs" if Ukraine is invaded.
"We're prepared with a package of potential economic consequences that will hit many of those oligarchs and make clear to Russia there are real costs to pay for this," stated Sullivan.
Although preparations are underway, including the U.S. providing Ukraine with 180 tons of ammunition, the White House and some top lawmakers are hoping for a peaceful resolution.
"The best thing that could happen is for us to past the sanctions package," said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R - South Carolina). "Pre-invasion with a waiver, post invasions sanctions that would destroy the ruble and cripple the Russian economy so Putin can see it in writing. That might help him decide not to invade."
Some analysts say Putin could punish himself if he goes ahead with military action.
"It might strengthen ties between Ukraine and the European Union, it has also created a stronger sense of Ukrainian national identity and it's hard for me to see how that helps either Mister Putin or Russia," said Richard Haass, former director of Policy Planning, U.S. State Dept.