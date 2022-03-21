Ukrainians forces are getting resourceful in defense of their country.
Sometimes, that means using scavenged Russian weapons and vehicles to fight back against the invading force.
Another setback for Putin's army. Ukrainian forces say they destroyed this column of Russian vehicles, but believe it or not, some might be used by the Ukrainian army soon.
This unit of Ukraine's territorial defense fixes up captured Russian military hardware.
Mechanics working day and night, often using scrap parts to get armored vehicles back on the battlefield.
They have old metal cables. The guys there say they use anything they can to make these vehicles fit again to beat Vladimir Putin with his own weapons.
When reporters visited, the group was fixing up several armored personnel carriers and a fuel truck. They also showed them videos of rockets they claim they captured, which they also say had already been fired back at the Russians.
While some of the vehicles are captured during battle, and the Russian crews killed or captured, often Russian soldiers simply abandon gear and run away.
"The Russian soldiers are frightened and demoralized. They are afraid to be separated from each other because they are they are being shot at from every bush. We call it a safari. Civilian hunters are now hunting for those Russians who fled through the forests," said Yuriy Golodov, of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.
The Territorial Defense Unit also trains new fighters to help defend Ukraine's capital.
And they showed us some of the arms they've received from the U.S. and allied nations, like a German-made Panzerfaust 3 Anti-Tank weapon.
Ukraine's forces continue to hold off Russian advances in Kyiv and elsewhere, but their own losses are significant as well. Both military personnel and civilians are getting killed by Russian fire.
"We are losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground, Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us and we have demonstrated the dignity of our people and our army, that we are able to deal a powerful blow, we are able to strike back," said Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President.
They strike back with any weapons they can get their hands on, whether those come from Allies abroad or from their enemy.
These fighters say anything that drives and shoots will be put to use against Putin's invading forces.