As Russia ramps up its bombardments in Ukraine, its president is pleading for help from the U.S.
He held a virtual call with Congress on Wednesday morning.
The room was silent as Ukrainian President Zelensky detailed daily life in his country as it nears three weeks of constant attacks from Russia. He asked U.S. lawmakers to remember Pearl Harbor and 9/11 during their discussions.
Zelensky is asking for no-fly zones in Ukraine, and for fighter aircrafts.
"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years. And we are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world. Is it a lot to ask for - to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?" asked Zelensky.
Both sides of the aisle have previously been wary of a no-fly zone.
Lawmakers think it could put the U.S. directly into conflict with Russia in the skies over Ukraine. But, there is a lot of disagreement about giving Ukraine jets.
Republicans are for it, while some Democrats think that may escalate the war.
President Biden is preparing to respond to the president's plea for help later Wednesday afternoon. He's expected to speak from the White House at 12:30 p.m.
The Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be in attendance.