BOSTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states, and Tehran and Moscow have also obtained voter registration with the goal of interfering in the election.
John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray said in a news conference Wednesday night the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.
Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.
"To that end, we have already seen Iran sending spoofed e-mails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump. You may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours or you may have been one of the recipients of those e-mails," said Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.
"I'm aware that they were sent to voters in multiple swing states and we're working closely with the attorney general on this," said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
Officials said in Wednesday's news conference Iran's actions are intended to undermine confidence in the election. Officials assured Americans that elections systems in the U.S. are resilient, and that their votes are secure.
Wray said the FBI is working with federal and state partners to identify and disrupt any threats.
"We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermine public confidence in the outcome of the election," Wray said.
The FBI is working with the private sector, including technology and social media companies to make sure their platforms aren't used by foreign adversaries to spread disinformation and propaganda, Wray said.
"You should be confident that your vote counts," Wray said.
The FBI encourages getting voting information from reliable sources, such as local and state officials. While the state and federal government does their job, they say you can do your part by not forwarding any suspicious emails you receive.