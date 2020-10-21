FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a complex intimidation operation, Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania have been sent emails purporting to come from the neo-fascist group Proud Boys _ but actually spoofed. Krebs, says, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, that voters should not fall for “sensational and unverified claims,” reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed.