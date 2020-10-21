BOSTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states, and Tehran and Moscow have also obtained voter registration with the goal of interfering in the election.
John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.
Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.
Officials said the countries' actions are intended to undermine confidence in the election. Officials assured Americans that elections systems in the U.S. are resilient, and that their votes are secure.
Wray said the FBI is working with federal and state partners to identify and disrupt any threats.
"We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermine public confidence in the outcome of the election," Wray said.
The FBI is working with the private sector, including technology and social media companies to make sure their platforms aren't used by foreign adversaries to spread disinformation and propaganda, Wray said.
"You should be confident that your vote counts," Wray said.
The FBI encourages getting voting information from reliable sources, such as local and state officials.