The US Postal Service has agreed to reverse all changes that slowed mail service nationwide.
The about-face comes as part of a lawsuit settlement.
The lawsuit, filed in Montana against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service, argued changes implemented in June harmed access to critical mail services. It said the result was delayed delivery of medicine and payments, and the changes created a roadblock for people to vote by mail.
The postal service agreed to reverse the changes, which included reduced retail hours, the removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, the closure of mail processing centers, and overtime restrictions.
The agreement also requires the Postal Service to prioritize election mail.
The changes will take effect immediately.