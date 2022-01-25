Thousands of U.S. troops are on high alert for potential deployment to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” if Russia decides to make a military move on Ukraine.
Those U.S. based troops, if deployed, will go to NATO territory in Eastern Europe.
8500 troops have been ordered by the pentagon to remain on high alert.
"They'll come from bases around the United States and they'll be, if they're deployed, they'll be part of the NATO response force," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
Concerns continue to grow that Russia could make a military move on Ukraine. 127,000 Russian troops are in a holding pattern at the border, waiting on next steps from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It remains an ongoing conflict that has lasted years, already claiming the lives of 13,000 people.
The concern is that the war will escalate. U.S. officials remain hopeful.
"We obviously want to see that succeed. But we've also seen Vladimir Putin add to his force capability. So, he has shown no signs of deescalating. Quite the contrary. I think it's something we're all watching with great concern," continued Kirby.
Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, says this is all about NATO.
"Part of what Mr. Putin wants to do is to separate out and make it more difficult for NATO members to stick together. The fact that the president has said that he will support our NATO obligations is critical. And you're correct, none of these folks right now have even been deployed and they're not planned on going to Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. But it is to the other Baltic states, and this is where they have real concerns about Russian aggression and has sent support to them saying, look, we've got your back," said Senator Rounds
President Biden is overseeing this crisis as a major test of his ability to potentially forge a united allied stance against Putin.