Some veterans in New York are finding an effective new treatment for their PTSD.

The 'Veterans Yoga Project' is a nationwide non-profit that offers virtual classes to those who served our country.

In-person classes are starting to return, which brings veterans looking for mindful resilience together.

"It keeps me in the present when I don't think back anymore, you know, to the atrocities of war," said Fred Bencivenga, a Vietnam veteran.

100 free yoga classes are offered online and in-person each week to veterans.

It's also offers classes to their family members and caregivers as well as first responders.

