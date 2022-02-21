Some veterans in New York are finding an effective new treatment for their PTSD.
The 'Veterans Yoga Project' is a nationwide non-profit that offers virtual classes to those who served our country.
In-person classes are starting to return, which brings veterans looking for mindful resilience together.
"It keeps me in the present when I don't think back anymore, you know, to the atrocities of war," said Fred Bencivenga, a Vietnam veteran.
100 free yoga classes are offered online and in-person each week to veterans.
It's also offers classes to their family members and caregivers as well as first responders.