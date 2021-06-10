The water in Lake Oroville in Northern California is so low, "If you look out into the distance, you can see where the lake should be," said Kim Gunter, who owns a houseboat on Lake Oroville.
Officials say may have to shut down its hydro-electric power plant by the end of August.
Plus, a water shortage emergency for nearly 2 million in he San Francisco Bay Area.
"The hots are getting hotter in this state, and the dries are getting a lot drier." stated Governor Gavin Newsom of California.
In Nevada, Lake Mead could reach its lowest levels since the 1930s.
Next door in Utah, "We are experiencing the worst drought in decades here in the states since at least 1956, if not the worst in our state's recorded history," said Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah.
This year's snowpack didn't make a big impact, officials say, putting livestock and crops at risk.
"We also do not have enough water to raise the feed for the livestock that we do have," said Craig Buttars, Commissioner of the Utah Dept. of Agriculture. "We don't don't have enough water for our crops."
For western states, a bad drought can cause a bad wildfire season. The massive Telegraph and Mescal fires are still burning in Arizona, East of Phoenix.
Captain Brian McGrath, from the Ventura Co. Fire Dept. told 69 News, "It's on everybody's mind. We're constantly thinking about that."