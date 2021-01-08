Reactions and headlines about what happened in Washington D.C. this week varied around the world.
One newspaper in the UK led with "Anarchy in the US." Another went with "Chaos As Pro Trump mob storms US Capitol."
A Japanese paper's was more simple: "Invasion of US Capitol, pipe bombs found around 4 dead."
Global Times, a Chinese state-affiliated paper, had a story headlined "Chinese citizens jeer riot in US Capitol as 'Karma,' say bubbles of 'democracy and freedom' have burst."
Of course, world leaders have chimed in too. And like headlines, the tone of the messages was diverse.
"We believe in the strength in our democracies, we believe in the strength of American democracy," said French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
There were also criticisms of American democracy and comments alluding to hypocrisy.
Iran's president said the incident revealed how "weak" and "brittle" western democracy is. Zimbabwe's president said this week's events "showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy."
Everyone was watching, and watching the same thing. It appears they all had something different to say about it.