BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- "My fiancé looks at me like what the hell is going on," said Tom Bonilla.
"It was a loud bang I mean we were literally lifted off of the bed and the flash was so bright," said Mark Levy and Laura Coen.
5th Avenue in Bethlehem shook after a car exploded around midnight Saturday. An Audi sedan could be seen badly damaged from the blast Sunday morning. People who live on the block panicked.
"I thought it was worse than what we're looking at there. I thought somebody's home was going to have a hole in it. I thought my home had a hole in it just because of the thud that we felt. It literally shook us out of bed," said Bonilla.
"We came out just to see what was going on. Neighbors are coming out of their house all night long, walking in front, here comes the fire department, here comes the police department," said Levy.
Fire crews and law enforcement could be seen there until 3am according to residents. One neighbor tells us she noticed a sulfur-like smell right after the blast, which seemed to her like the smell of fireworks. There's still no official word on what caused the blast and it's unclear whether it's a criminal investigation, but neighbors say evidence markers were laid out and the whole block was lit up. Nonetheless, the car is mangled.
"I don't know much about cars but I don't even know how that's possible," said Bonilla.