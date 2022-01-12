Here's a look at our top stories this Wednesday afternoon. 95-year-old woman dies from White Twp. trailer home fire; Police: RSD contractor contacted officer posing as teen; Short on staff, Mifflin middle, high schools go virtual. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com
69 News Afternoon NETCAST for 01/12/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Lehigh Valley IronPigs accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day Pork-O-Grams
- Lehigh County SHIFT Program aims to helps local children, families find homes
- Allentown NAACP Branch expresses dismay with new district lines, calls for state action
- Easton Area School District may update bus routing, services with purchase of software
- Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center now requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- EASD graduation to take place at Cottingham Stadium
- Red Rover fans could begin to purchase livestreams of games starting in fall, EASD athletic director says
- Lehigh County Controller faces criticism after using word 'ghetto' when talking about redistricting
- Easton booster clubs, PTAs contributed $186K to schools, teams in 2020-21
- Crews battle smoky fire at Bethlehem rowhome
Berks Area News
- PHOTOS: Car vs. trash truck crash, creek cleanup
- Crash sends trash truck off road, into creek in Cumru
- More BARTA buses rolling again amid shortage of drivers
- Short on staff, Mifflin middle, high schools go virtual
- Boyertown board elects member after 4 rounds of voting
- Police: RSD contractor contacted officer posing as teen
- Berks organizations getting in on 'Betty White Challenge'
- 3 of 2021's homicides in Berks remain unsolved, DA says
- PSP monitoring crash-prone stretch of I-78 in Berks
- Dinosaurs part of Reading Public Museum's 2022 exhibits