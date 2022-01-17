Here's a look at our top stories this Monday afternoon. Bethlehem branch of NAACP celebrates MLK Day in person; Authorities investigate homicide in Reading; Fire erupts in Hunterdon County. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com
69 News Afternoon NETCAST for 01/17/22
Lehigh Valley News
- Bethlehem branch of NAACP celebrates MLK Day in person
- Pa. State Police ask for public assistance in Ulta robbery
- Lehigh Valley Zoo closed due to inclement weather
- Lehigh Valley Health Network will open new health center in Pennsburg
- Snow causes slick roads in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos
- Cars slip and slide near Fountain Hill - Salisbury Twp. border as storm moves through
- PennDOT lifts speed limit, vehicle restrictions on all roadways in East Central Pa.
- PennDOT plows highways, urges drivers to stay off roads during storm
- Crews fight house fire in Upper Macungie
- Fire damages home in Hellertown
Berks Area News
- Superfan in Berks continues tradition of inviting fellow fans to his house for Eagles game
- PennDOT lifts speed limit, vehicle restrictions on all roadways in East Central Pa.
- Residents honor those who lost their lives in 1908 fire at Rhoads Opera House in Boyertown
- PennDOT plows highways, urges drivers to stay off roads during storm
- Dog owner asks community to help find stolen Morkie puppy
- Authorities investigating homicide in Reading
- Berks County braces for winter weather ahead of expected storm
- Barry 'The Hatchet' ready for Brady after bout with COVID-19
- RPA offers free parking ahead of, during winter storm
- Reading City Hall to close for 2 weeks amid COVID spread