Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: Doctor fired, accused of prescribing controversial drugs for COVID-19; Northampton County to pay vaccinated prison officers extra if 75% get vaccinated; Roads across region damaged after soaking rain; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Afternoon NETCAST for 02/04/22
69 News
Lehigh Valley News
- Air Products beats first quarter estimates
- Easton man arrested for possession of guns, intent to sell narcotics
- Lehigh Valley officials warn residents of freezing weather conditions
- Roads across region damaged after soaking rain
- Major potholes cause road closures in Bethlehem Township, Lower Nazareth
- Hackettstown Police Department begins implementing body worn cameras
- Northampton County to pay vaccinated prison officers extra if 75% get vaccinated
- Gracedale Nursing Home faces 'most critical time' in its history, commissioner says
- Members of Lehigh Valley's Syrian community, local counterterrorism expert weigh in after death of ISIS leader
- Local athlete shares story of preparing to compete in Olympics
Berks Area News
- Berks County gears up for Earth Day event
- Disabled oversized load closes Rt. 422 in Amity Township
- Berks ARL opens "Home For Valentine's" applications
- Berks school preps future CDL drivers in trucking industry amid changes, high demand
- Local artist showcases exhibit at GoggleWorks
- Fire damages home in Jefferson Township
- Bill seeks transparency in federal transport of migrants
- Doctor fired, accused of prescribing controversial drugs for COVID
- Firefighter relied on training in rescue of tree fall victim
- Charges filed against man in Lancaster County officer-involved shooting